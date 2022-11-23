FIFA World Cup: Record-setting Spain hammers listless Costa Rica 7-0

Ferran Torres scored twice as Spain registered its biggest win at a World Cup.

Former champion Spain put on a masterclass setting a passing record on way to demolishing Costa Rica 7-0 in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha on Wednesday night (November 23).

It was a complete domination by the European side at Al Thumama Stadium. The 2010 winner’s tiki-taka was on display in the first half as it completed 537 passes, a record for a team in the first 45 minutes at a World Cup, since the 1966 edition.

Spain had 1,056 passes and completed 994 in the match. It had 71% ball possession and had 17 shots at goal and seven on target, which were all successful.

Costa Rica claimed an unwanted record for not having even a single shot on goal.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring early, in the 11th minute. Marco Asensio doubled the lead in the 21st minute and Ferran Torres (31) converted a penalty to put Spain in 3-0 advantage at half-time.

The Spanish team piled on more misery on the Costa Rican defence as Torres was again on the scoresheet followed by goals from Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morato.

Tonight’s 7-0 result is the biggest World Cup victory for Spain.

Spain next faces Germany on Sunday (November 27). Earlier in the day, Germany was stunned 2-1 by Japan.