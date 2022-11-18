FIFA World Cup: Qatar bans sale of beer at stadiums

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said.

Qatar has banned the sale of all beer with alcohol at all FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums, FIFA announced on Friday (November 18).

The decision comes just two days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement, FIFA said, “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.”

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, match times in IST, venues, live TV, streaming, and more

Advertisement

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans. The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️,” it added.

FIFA has a sponsorship agreement with beer producer Budweiser, owned by AB InBev.

AB InBev pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer and has already shipped the majority of its stock from Britain to Qatar in expectation of selling its product to millions of fans.

The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament and they are in negotiations for renewing their deal for the next World Cup in North America.

Also read: Full list of all 32 squads for FIFA World Cup 2022

According to an AFP report, beer will remain available in VIP suites in stadiums, which are sold by world football’s governing body, at the main FIFA fan zone in Doha, some private fan zones and in about 35 hotel and restaurant bars.

During the World Cup, Budweiser was to be sold in the evenings only at the official FIFA fan zone in downtown Al Bidda Park, where up to 40,000 fans can gather to watch games on giant screens. The price was confirmed as $14 for a beer.

The company will be based at an upscale hotel in the West Bay area of Doha with its own branded nightclub for the tournament. At the W Hotel in Doha, workers continued putting together a Budweiser-themed bar planned at the site.

Reacting to the news, The Football Supporters Association (FSA), a group for fans in England and Wales, questioned the Qatari organisers’ “last-minute U-turn”.

“Some fans like a beer at the match, and some don’t, but the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem – the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters,” it said.

Also read: Golden Boot winners of FIFA World Cup from 1930-2018

“If they can change their minds on this at a moment’s notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfill other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues,” FSA added.

Qatar is the first Middle East country to host the football World Cup.

(With agency inputs)