FIFA World Cup: Netherlands downs spirited Senegal (2-0)

Senegal will miss the services of forward Sadio Mane, who is not in Qatar due to a leg injury.

Chasing an elusive title, The Netherlands began its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign by defeating Senegal 2-0 on Monday (November 21). Though Senegal played its heart out for the most part of the game, Cody Gapko managed to score the first goal through a sensational header in the 84th minute. Not to forget that sublime cross by de Jong. And in the dying minutes, Klaassen scored another goal, making it 2-0.



In another game on Monday, England thrashed Iran 6-2.



Earlier this year, Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title by beating Egypt, and will be high on confidence entering the 32-team competition in Qatar.

Earlier this year, Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title by beating Egypt, and will be high on confidence entering the 32-team competition in Qatar.

“We know that we have lost a great leader but I think that there will be more players that will show themselves and we must be ready,” defender Kalidou Koulibaly was quoted as saying on Al Jazeera.

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy felt Sadio’s absence will “harm” Senegal. “We have to be ready, ready before any eventuality, it’s true that the absence of Sado will harm us enormously … because he is an important player. We have players of great quality too, so we are confident in our quality, and we will do everything to show it.”

“It’s a great shame for Sadio Mané and it’s a shame for the team. And it’s a great challenge for us. All coaches build their team around its best player. But we have a strong team … and our status as African champion gives us a lot of confidence in our abilities,” Senegal’s coach Aliou Cissé said.

The Netherlands has lost three World Cup finals (1974, 1978, 2010) but enters the tournament in Qatar on the back of a 15-match unbeaten run.

Dutch team’s coach Louis van Gaal expressed confidence of winning the title in Qatar. “I believe in this squad of players. I think we could become world champion.”

Squads

NETHERLANDS

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam). Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munchen), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale).

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munchen), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale). Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax). Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

SENEGAL

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea).

Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea). Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis) Midfielders: Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur). Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

The match starts at 9:30 PM IST

Live on Sports18; live streaming on JioCinema