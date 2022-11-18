FIFA World Cup: Live coverage of Qatar tournament in 5 languages in India

Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Gilberto Silva will also join the English coverage from the studio.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off in Qatar on Sunday (November 20). Football fans in India can catch the action live on the Viacom18 Sports network in five languages.

On Friday (November 18), Viacom18 Sports announced its roster of regional commentary panels for the FIFA World Cup.

The most prestigious football competition in the world will be brought to viewers in India in five languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali, on JioCinema, which is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel, and BSNL subscribers.

The 32-team competition which ends on December 18 will also be available on pay-TV channels Sports18 – 1 SD & HD.

English expert panel

Dempo SC’s CEO and former coach Pradhyum Reddy and Brazilian footballer Jose Ramirez Barreto will form the English expert panel.

Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Gilberto Silva will also join the English coverage from the studio.

Bengali

Former Indian men’s national team goalkeeper Subrata Paul, and former players Mehtab Hossain, Alvito D’Cunha, Shilton Paul, and Manas Bhattacharya will serve the viewers in Bengali.

Hindi

India footballer Robin Singh, current Indian women’s national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed, and former player Karan Sawhney will form the Hindi language panel.

Malayalam

In-depth coverage in Malayalam will be headlined by former and current national team players Jo Paul Ancheri, CK Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi, Rino Anto, Sushanth Mathew, and Feroz Sherif.

Tamil

Tamil viewers will be able to enjoy the voices of former India player and notable commentator Raman Vijayan, along with Nallapan Mohanraj, Dharmaraj Ravanan, and Vijayakarthikeyan.

“The panel lends to our commitment to present the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 like never before with regional customisation and fresh perspectives from seasoned as well first-time experts across five languages on JioCinema, which is now available to download across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma.

“We are pulling all stops to offer the best experience to viewers across geographies to enjoy the FIFA World Cup the way it should be,” he added.

The panel will be part of Match Centre Live, which will give fans the ultimate experience of the FIFA World Cup 2022, including in-depth analysis, pitch-side coverage and locker room access from the convenience of their homes. The Match Centre Live will be a fully immersive studio show customised in all five languages on JioCinema, ViaCom18 Sports said.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20 at 9:30 PM IST, with host Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.