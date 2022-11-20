FIFA World Cup Fantasy: How to play and win tickets to final in Qatar

According to FIFA, you can change your formation by removing a player from one position and adding in a player from another. There will be restrictions on how many players you can select per nation depending on the stage of the tournament.

Football fans are ready to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2022 tonight (November 20) in Qatar. Also, they have a chance to win two tickets to the final on December 18, through FIFA World Cup Fantasy.

Before the start of the FIFA World Cup, the sport’s governing body FIFA had announced prizes for FIFA World Cup Fantasy. According to it, the competition on Fantasy ends on November 24, at 23:59 Zurich, Switzerland time.

“The winner shall be eligible to receive two category 1 tickets for use by the winner and their guest to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final scheduled to be held in Lusail, Qatar on 18 December 2022 at 18:00 (local time) at the Lusail Stadium,” FIFA said.

“…this prize does not include flights, spending money or accommodation,” it added.

You can also win prizes daily by picking a fantasy team and scoring maximum points on each matchday, according to FIFA. “Enter a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Daily Fantasy team and score the most points each matchday for a chance to win prizes!” it said.

How to play FIFA World Cup Fantasy

One can compete by creating your own team of 15 players who will score points based on their actual performances during the World Cup, challenging your friends and millions of users globally.

Registration and login

Visit https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/ for details and get started. FIFA Fantasy Classic is completely free of charge. However, if you want to submit your team you’ll need to log in or create a FIFA+ account. This can be also done once your team is created, after clicking the “SAVE” button.

Team creation

When first landing on the team creation page you will be asked to set a team name. You can choose to do this now or at a later date.

You have a budget of $100m to build a team consisting of 15 players. You can create your team to match any of the following 8 formations: 4-4-2; 4-3-3; 4-5-1; 3-4-3; 3-5-2; 5-2-3; 5-3-2; 5-4-1.

According to FIFA, you can change your formation by removing a player from one position and adding in a player from another. There will be restrictions on how many players you can select per nation depending on the stage of the tournament, outlined below:

Tournament Stage Restriction Group Stage Max 3 players per nation Round of 16 Max 4 players per nation Quarter Final Max 5 players per nation Semi-Final Max 6 players per nation Final Max 8 players per nation

Scoring system

All Players

Action Points Appearance (60 minutes or more) +1 Assist +3 Yellow Card -1 Red Card -2 Own Goal -2 Winning a penalty +2 Conceding a penalty -1

Goalkeepers

Action Points Clean Sheet (must have played 70 minutes or more) +5 First goal conceded 0 Each additional goal conceded -1 Goal Scored +9 Penalty save (not including penalty shootouts) +3 Every 3 Saves +1

Defenders

Action Points Clean Sheet (must have played 60 minutes or more) +5 First goal conceded 0 Each additional goal conceded -1 Goal scored +7

Midfielders

Action Points Clean Sheet (must have played 60 minutes or more) +1 Goal scored +5 Every 2 Key Passes +1 Every 3 tackles +1

Forwards

Action Points Goal scored +5 Every 2 shots on target +1

For more details about FIFA World Cup Fantasy, visit https://play.fifa.com/

