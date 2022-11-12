FIFA World Cup: Bengal mutton and Namakkal eggs for players, fans

As per the supply order, every day 3.6 tons of meat from Haringhata plant in Nadia district will be exported to Doha till the tournament is over.

India may not be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022 starting from November 20 in Qatar, but it is all set to make its presence felt at the mega event.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, match times in IST, venues, live TV, streaming, and more

A portion of the growing meat demand for the tournament in the Arab nation will be met by the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL).

Also read: Picking Qatar for world cup was a ‘bad choice’, says former FIFA chief Blatter

Advertisement

The first consignment of 3.6 tonne of goat and lamb meat processed at the Haringhata processing unit of the state-run corporation was flown from Kolkata to Doha by Qatar Airways on Thursday midnight (November 10).

As per the supply order, every day 3.6 tonne of meat from Haringhata plant in Nadia district will be exported to Doha till the tournament is over.

Also read: FIFA World Cup official match ball: What is new connected ball technology?

“Meat supplied by us will be served to footballers and tourists putting up at various hotels during the tournament. This is the first time the Bengal government is exporting mutton to a foreign country,” said state animal resources development minister Swapan Debnath.

Eggs from Namakkal

Meanwhile, reports also say 5 crore eggs from Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal will be exported to Qatar during and before the World Cup. Some reports say 2 crore egggs have already been sent to Doha.

Google, YouTube introduce new features

Google and YouTube have introduced new features for fans to stay updated with the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On Google, search “World Cup” and follow your favourite teams. Simply click on the bell in the top-right-hand corner to opt-in to receive notifications about your squad, the search engine giant said in a blog post.

“We know the best fans care deeply about the details like who is dominating the passing game. Now, when you look up a match you will be able to view in-depth stats, win probabilities and key events timelines,” it added.

Scores on the go

Can’t watch every minute of every game? Pin the score on your Android phone so you can easily see it even while you are on the go. Using your Android Google App or from Search on mobile browsers, simply tap the match you want to track and drag to pin the score anywhere on your screen!

You can also catch all the “ooh”, “ahh” and “GOOAAAL” moments you might have missed with daily recap videos directly on Search from FIFA+ and official broadcasters, including beIN SPORTS, BBC, ZDF and more. Dive even deeper and look up your favorite athletes to learn more about their stories and accomplishments, Google said.

Also, don’t miss any matches with your Wear OS by Google watch. You can check your match viewing plans from your calendar in the Agenda app and ask Google to set reminders for upcoming matches.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is helping long-time football fans and those new to the World Cup with an expanded collection of facts. Say “Give me a soccer fun fact” to learn about the first females to referee the tournament, the number of stadiums lined up to host the event and more. To chat about the game, ask Assistant, “Do you like soccer?” and “Who’s your favorite soccer player?”, or celebrate together with “It’s game time” or “Say goal!”

There are even more ways to watch the biggest moments throughout the tournament on YouTube. World Cup fans can catch up on and rewatch the most exciting moments of every game on YouTube via FIFA and official broadcast channels.