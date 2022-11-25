FIFA World Cup 2022: Top goalscorers for Golden Boot award in Qatar

The Golden Boot award is presented to the player who scores the most goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Federal
Updated 5:24 PM, 25 November, 2022
0
COMMENTS
Golden Boot Award
Incase of multiple players with the same number of goals, the tie is broken by assists. If the assists too are equal, the tie is broken by the lowest minutes played | Pic: Twitter

The Golden Boot award is presented to the player who scores the most goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. If there are more players with the same number of goals, the tie is broken by assists. If the assists too are equal, the tie is broken by the lowest minutes played.

Also read: Golden Boot winners of FIFA World Cup from 1930-2018

Here is the list of top goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 (As of November 24)

Player Goals Assists Mins played
Ferran Torres
Spain vs Costa Rica
(Group E)
2
0
61
Richarlison
Brazil vs Serbia
(Group G)
2
0
79
Enner Valencia
Ecuador vs Qatar
(Group A)
2
0
81
Bukayo Saka
England
2
0
84
Olivier Giroud
France
2
0
94

 

Advertisement



CATCH US ON: