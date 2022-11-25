FIFA World Cup 2022: Top goalscorers for Golden Boot award in Qatar

The Golden Boot award is presented to the player who scores the most goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. If there are more players with the same number of goals, the tie is broken by assists. If the assists too are equal, the tie is broken by the lowest minutes played.
Here is the list of top goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 (As of November 24)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Mins played
|
|
Ferran Torres
Spain vs Costa Rica
(Group E)
|
2
|
0
|
61
|
|
Richarlison
Brazil vs Serbia
(Group G)
|
2
|
0
|
79
|
|
Enner Valencia
Ecuador vs Qatar
(Group A)
|
2
|
0
|
81
|
|
Bukayo Saka
England
|
2
|
0
|
84
|
|
Olivier Giroud
France
|
2
|
0
|
94