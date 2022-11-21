FIFA World Cup 2022: Mighty England shreds Iran into pieces (6-2)

Bukayo Saka scored two goals for England while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish found the target once each.

England launched its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a convincing 6-2 victory over Iran in a Group B match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday evening (November 21).

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England in the 35th minute. Bukayo Saka doubled the lead in the 43th minute while Raheem Sterling found the target just before half-time.

England added three more goals (Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish) in the second half while Iran pulled two back, including a penalty in the added time. Mehdi Terami scored the two goals for Iran.

This was the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Earlier, Iranian players refused to sing their national anthem before the start of the match. They were supporting the anti-government protests back home.

