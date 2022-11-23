FIFA World Cup 2022 mascot: What La’eeb means & inspiration behind it

"La’eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone," said FIFA.

Qatar is the first Arab nation to host the FIFA World Cup. As the football’s premier tournament continues, the host country is showcasing its culture and tradition to the world and the mega event’s official mascot is also inspired by Arab values.

It was in April this year that Qatar and FIFA unveiled La’eeb as the official mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning “super-skilled player”. La’eeb resembles Casper, the friendly ghost.

According to FIFA, “He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like. La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’. He will bring the joy of football to everyone.”

La’eeb resembles ghutrah or keffiyeh or kufiya, the Arab headdress. In Arabic, ghutrah means “to cover”. With La’eeb’s design, Qatar is showing the Arab culture and tradition to the world.

According to the book, Hats and Headwear around the World: A Cultural Encyclopedia, “The ghutrah is an ancient styled square head scarf made of wool, silk, or a cotton blend, used most commonly by men in desert or arid regions of the Middle East and North Africa.”

“The average size worn by adult males is approximately four feet by four feet wide. Folded into a triangle, with the crease placed across the forehead, the furthest two points may be pulled under the chin, then around the sides of the neck to the nape where they are tied in the back.

“This method results in a secure fabric shield to help protect the face and neck from blowing desert sand and intense sunlight. While variations abound, one particularly common type of ghutrah favored by Jordanians, Lebanese and Palestinians is the keffiyeh, made of red-and-white or black-and-white checkered heavy cotton fabric with tassels,” the book adds.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said, “He (La’eeb) comes from the mascot-verse – a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.”

“We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience,” added Al Mawlawi.

FIFA said, “The courageous and uplifting La’eeb has attended every previous FIFA World Cup tournament and has contributed to some of the most famous moments in football history, including a number of iconic goals.

As per the organisers, La’eeb will be everywhere – welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering the action during the tournament.

The official mascot for a FIFA World Cup was launched in England in 1966 and La’eeb is the 15th such mascot for the tournament.