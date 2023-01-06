FA Cup third round fixtures, match times in IST, prize money details

Liverpool is the defending champion, having won the title last season in May 2022 after defeating Chelsea 6-5 in a thrilling penalty shootout following a goalless 120 minutes of action.

Manchester United and Everton will kick off the third round of the FA Cup (The Emirates FA Cup), the oldest football competition in the world.

The third round action begins tonight (1:30 am IST, January 7). There are 64 teams in the third round with all 20 Premier League clubs plus 20 from the second division (Championship) and 20 teams that won from the previous round.

The FA Cup is the oldest football tournament, having had its first edition way back in 1871. The tournament sees the participation of more than 700 clubs.

FA Cup 2023 third round fixtures. All times in IST

January 7

Manchester United vs Everton, 1:30 am

Crystal Palace vs Southampton, 6 pm

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City, 6 pm

Gillingham vs Leicester City, 6 pm

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town, 6 pm

Reading vs Watford, 6 pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, 6 pm

Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 6 pm

Chesterfield vs West Brom, 6 pm

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley, 6 pm

Bournemouth vs Burnley, 6 pm

Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 6 pm

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest, 6 pm

Hull City vs Fulham, 6 pm

Millwall vs Sheffield United, 6 pm

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland, 6 pm

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham, 6 pm

Brentford vs West Ham, 11 pm

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion, 11 pm

Coventry City vs Wrexham, 11 pm

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic, 11 pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United, 11 pm

January 8

Liverpool vs Wolves, 1:30 am

Bristol City vs Swansea City, 6 pm

Derby County vs Barnsley, 6 pm

Cardiff City vs Leeds United, 7:30 pm

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City, 7:30 pm

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers, 7:30 pm

Stockport County vs Walsall, 7:30 pm

Aston Villa vs Stevenage, 10 pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 10 pm

January 10

Oxford United vs Arsenal, 1:30 am

Fourth Round: From January 27

Fifth Round: From March 1

Quarterfinal: From March 18

Semi-finals: April 22

Final: June 3

FA Cup prize money

Extra preliminary round winners (208) £1,125

Extra preliminary round losers (208) £375

Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444

Preliminary round losers (136) £481

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125

First round proper winners (40) £41,000

Second round proper winners (20) £67,000

Third round proper winners (32) £105,000

Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000

Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000

Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000

Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000

Semi-final losers (2) £500,000

Final runner-up (1) £1,000,000

Final winner (1) £2,000,000

In India, Sony Sports Network will telecast FA Cup matches live while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.