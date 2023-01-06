FA Cup third round fixtures, match times in IST, prize money details

Liverpool is the defending champion, having won the title last season in May 2022 after defeating Chelsea 6-5 in a thrilling penalty shootout following a goalless 120 minutes of action.

The FA Cup trophy
The FA Cup final will be played on June 3. Photo: The FA website

Manchester United and Everton will kick off the third round of the FA Cup (The Emirates FA Cup), the oldest football competition in the world.

The third round action begins tonight (1:30 am IST, January 7). There are 64 teams in the third round with all 20 Premier League clubs plus 20 from the second division (Championship) and 20 teams that won from the previous round.

The FA Cup is the oldest football tournament, having had its first edition way back in 1871. The tournament sees the participation of more than 700 clubs.

FA Cup 2023 third round fixtures. All times in IST

January 7

  • Manchester United vs Everton, 1:30 am
  • Crystal Palace vs Southampton, 6 pm
  • Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City, 6 pm
  • Gillingham vs Leicester City, 6 pm
  • Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town, 6 pm
  • Reading vs Watford, 6 pm
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, 6 pm
  • Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 6 pm
  • Chesterfield vs West Brom, 6 pm
  • Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley, 6 pm
  • Bournemouth vs Burnley, 6 pm
  • Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 6 pm
  • Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest, 6 pm
  • Hull City vs Fulham, 6 pm
  • Millwall vs Sheffield United, 6 pm
  • Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland, 6 pm
  • Ipswich Town vs Rotherham, 6 pm
  • Brentford vs West Ham, 11 pm
  • Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion, 11 pm
  • Coventry City vs Wrexham, 11 pm
  • Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic, 11 pm
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United, 11 pm

January 8

  • Liverpool vs Wolves, 1:30 am
  • Bristol City vs Swansea City, 6 pm
  • Derby County vs Barnsley, 6 pm
  • Cardiff City vs Leeds United, 7:30 pm
  • Hartlepool United vs Stoke City, 7:30 pm
  • Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers, 7:30 pm
  • Stockport County vs Walsall, 7:30 pm
  • Aston Villa vs Stevenage, 10 pm
  • Manchester City vs Chelsea, 10 pm

January 10

  • Oxford United vs Arsenal, 1:30 am

Fourth Round: From January 27

Fifth Round: From March 1

Quarterfinal: From March 18

Semi-finals: April 22

Final: June 3

FA Cup prize money

  • Extra preliminary round winners (208) £1,125
  • Extra preliminary round losers (208) £375
  • Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444
  • Preliminary round losers (136) £481
  • First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
  • First round qualifying losers (112) £750
  • Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
  • Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
  • Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
  • Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
  • Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
  • Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
  • First round proper winners (40) £41,000
  • Second round proper winners (20) £67,000
  • Third round proper winners (32) £105,000
  • Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000
  • Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000
  • Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000
  • Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000
  • Semi-final losers (2) £500,000
  • Final runner-up (1) £1,000,000
  • Final winner (1) £2,000,000

In India, Sony Sports Network will telecast FA Cup matches live while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

