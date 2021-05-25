Explained: Why FIFA wants World Cup every two years

FIFA boss Infantino has called Saudi suggestion an ‘eloquent and detailed proposal’ with 166 national federations voting in favour with 22 voting against

FIFA, the international governing body of football, has created a stir by saying it will carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup every two years.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) put forward a proposal for a study of the impact of switching to every two years. “We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture. The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic,” said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal.

The World Cup has already been expanded to 48 teams starting 2028 and FIFA has announced a bloated Club World Cup.

Advertisement

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it an “eloquent and detailed proposal” with 166 national federations voting in favour and 22 voting against. Infantino reiterated his intention to “find a date” for a Club World Cup which he wants to see extended to 24 teams, despite widespread opposition to the plan.

Also read: Swiss bank set to pay $79 million in FIFA corruption settlements

Here are the arguments for the Biennial World Cup

* Infantino said big leagues generate billions in revenues from all over the world. “And these revenues are distributed where — to the 18-20 clubs in their leagues, with a small percentage going in solidarity”.

* FIFA and others have toned down monetary motivations — having two World Cups in four years would substantially increase revenue opportunities.

* Infantino said having a biennial World Cup will help countries outside Europe to play more meaningful games. “In Africa, out of 54 countries, only five qualify for the World Cup. If you don’t qualify what are you doing for the next four years? Nothing?” he said.

* Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s director of development, also put forth this suggestion in March this year, said there was a need to reorganize the football calendar “in line with the evolution of society”. One of his ideas was to “probably organize the World Cup and the Euro every two years and stop everything else.”

Also read: When football became more about looks and less of talent

Counter-argument

Many say staging a World Cup every two years would devalue the tournament. At the moment, the World Cup is one of the most coveted tournaments because teams prepare and wait for it for four years. This was a concern in 1999 when former FIFA president Sepp Blatter made the proposal. “Waiting for it increases the value of it,” former England footballer Bobby Charlton had said then.

How about other competitions?

* International friendlies would be affected the most by the proposed biennial World Cup since most of the international dates would be taken up by qualifying matches.

* The continental championship will be majorly impacted. That’s why UEFA could oppose the move. UEFA conducts the Euros, billed as one of the toughest and most lucrative tournaments after the World Cup, every two years after the World Cup. If FIFA makes a change, it would lead to a clash between the two biggest international football tournaments.

* The FIFA suggestion comes at the end of the most grueling and congested season. A World Cup every two years would mean more matches – in the qualifying stages as well as the main tournament. More matches will also mean increased risk of player injuries.