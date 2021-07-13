England’s Euro 2020 Defeat Exposes Ugly Undertones Of Racism

Racism mars England’s Euro 2020 campaign despite a good run and making it to the finals

Racism which has been an ugly part and parcel of Britain’s sporting history has reared it’s ugly head again following their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals. After England lost 2-3 on penalties, racist abuses were directed at three black England players, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who failed to score in the shootout.

Racial abuse targeting black players over England’s defeat which first erupted on social media, eventually spilled out into the streets with English fans indulging in violence and attacking the BAME (Black, Asian and Minority ethnic) Community.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William, and David Beckham were among other public figures who took to Twitter with statements, condemning the racial abuse. While such gestures are appreciated, it does not do much to undo the racial abuse that has been unleashed. Instances like these are disheartening as racism has been an issue plaguing the sporting sector in England for ages now. There is much hue and cry when outbursts like these take place, only to eventually slip into a silent period until the next such instance.

A survey by Sporting Equals in 2020, has indicated that 83% of people from black and other minority ethnic backgrounds have experienced racial discrimination in British’s sporting sector. England’s anti-racism and pro-inclusion group for football, Kick It Out, reported that the 2019/20 season showed that discrimination, on the grounds of gender, sexual orientation, religion and race, had increased 32% from the previous season. Kick It Out also specifically reported a 53% increase in racial abuse in the professional game in the last season.

England’s Football Association (FA) and and anti-discrimination campaigners in England have revealed that 1 in 10 football fixtures in the 2019-20 season had an incident of hate crime, according to data gathered by the police. The Home Office data shows that there were verified hate crime incidents reported at 287 matches in the last season, out of a total of 2,663 fixtures. Figures also show that 75% of the matches reported race related hate crimes.

This data is based on the verified incidents of hate crime that were reported to the UK Football Policing Unit by anti-discrimination body Kick It Out and the Football Association. Data has also revealed that the number of arrests for racist or indecent chanting has more than doubled from 2018-19 to 2019-20, even though several matches were cancelled or played behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics aside there is not much being done on ground to prevent such incidents from recurring. The metropolitan police force has said in its twitter handle that it has made 49 arrests in connection with the post- match rucks at London’s Wembley Stadium and Leicester Square. However no action has been reported yet against those who hurled racist abuse online. British politicians have, meanwhile, passed the buck over to social media companies for failing to nip such hate content in the bud, in a timely manner.

This racism marred closure to England’s Euro 2020 campaign is ironical given that England’s football players have been taking the knee before matches, not just in this tournament but over the past year, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. What happened post the finals should not be surprising given that the team was being constantly booed by sections of the crowds, over this gesture; which was left unchecked over the course of the tournament.

It should also be noted that racial abuse aimed at sports persons is getting more frequent these days, and that this is not a sparse or stray incident. Marcus Rashford was caught in a similar storm of racist abuse on social media, earlier in May this year, after Manchester United lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final. In 2019 a non-league player, Linford Harris of FC Wymeswold went to the extreme of quitting from football after he was racially abused by spectators.

While racism in the British sporting sector has predominantly been reported in football, it is an issue not limited to this sport. Several other sports personalities, including Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, has been vocal about facing racism. Hamilton made headlines when he took the knee at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2020 in protest against racial inequality. Reacting to the racial abuse incident in the Euro 2020 final, Hamilton wrote on his Instagram, “The pressure to deliver is felt by every sportsperson but when you are a minority representing your country this is a layered experience. Success would feel like a double victory, but a miss feels like a two-fold failure when its compounded with racist abuse…We must work towards a society that doesn’t require Black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory.”

While on one hand England is dealing with racial abuse of its sports stars, its sporting history has also been riddled with controversial incidents of British sports persons themselves indulging in, or perpetuating racism. Cricketer Ollie Robinson who made his debut for England last month, was served an 8 match ban after sexist and racist tweets by him, from years ago resurfaced on social media. Cricket Discipline Commission charged him of “bringing the game into disrepute and contravening the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-discrimination code.” He was fined £3,200 and also asked undergo sensitivity training from the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Other English cricketers including Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and James Anderson are also currently under investigation over their racist tweets that were brought to light amidst the controversy surrounding Robinson.

Current regulations in place to keep racism under check involve farcical protocols which amount to nothing, or have minuscule impact on the ground. European football regulations state that if fans exhibit racist behaviour the member association or the club responsible can be punished with fines or a partial stadium closure. Such regulations do not in any way impact those who actually involve in racial abuse. There have also been several instances where cases were dropped due to lack of substantial evidence or because it was impossible to pin point who exactly from the crowds had hurled racial slurs.

Sporting bodies across England have been working on putting an end to racism by advocating inclusiveness and ensuing that their teams feature players from diverse and mixed ethnic backgrounds. While this can be considered a good start, it should not stop there, as Linford Harris’ case proves that this does not suffice in the long run. Associations across the sporting sector in England have to join hands and come up with a concrete action plan to ensure not just equal opportunities but also equal respect for players, irrespective of their race, gender or sexual orientation. The focus needs to shift from how to respond to such racist acts after it is committed, to how to prevent such incidents in the future.

The sporting world is said to be a reflection of the society it represents, and instances of racial abuse can be a bad advertisement not just for the sport but the community at large. However, the sporting sector in England should look at how it can use sports as a platform to set an example in overcoming not just racism, but also other forms of discrimination.