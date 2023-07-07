Dhoni’s 42nd birthday: Wishes galore for CSK captain; BCCI shares special video

Regarded as India’s greatest limited-overs captain, Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India from 2004 to 2019.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (July 7) and wishes continued to pour in on social media from his fans, teammates, and others.

Dhoni has retired from international cricket but continues to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In May, Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Among many cricket records set by Dhoni, he is the only captain to win all three ICC limited-overs trophies (T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011, Champions Trophy in 2013).

The Champions Trophy win in 2013 in England was India’s last ICC trophy and the wait for a global cricket silverware continues for the country.

Regarded as India’s greatest limited-overs captain, Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India from 2004 to 2019. His last appearance for India was in the ICC World Cup 2019 in England when the team exited at the semi-final stage, losing to New Zealand.

On its official Twitter handle, BCCI shared a 70-second video of vintage Dhoni and wrote, “Captain. Leader. Legend! Wishing @msdhoni – former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday.”

At several places in India, Dhoni’s fans put out his giant cutouts to celebrate their favourite cricketer’s special day.

Dhoni’s CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja wrote with a picture of both of them hugging, “My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, “The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses

7 basic musical notes 7 pheras in a marriage 7 wonders of the world And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . (sic).”

Captain. Leader. Legend! 🙌 Wishing @msdhoni – former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday 🎂 Here's a birthday treat for all the fans – 7️⃣0️⃣ seconds of vintage MSD 🔥 🔽https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023