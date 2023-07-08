Dhoni celebrates 42nd birthday with his pet dogs, shares video

This year has been a special one for Dhoni as he led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is not active on social media. But in a rare appearance on his Instagram account, he thrilled his fans by posting his birthday celebrations video.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper turned 42 on Friday (July 7) and a day later he posted a short clip of how he celebrated his special day.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday.”

The former India skipper was seen cutting a cake surrounded by his pet dogs. He was seen feeding the cake to the dogs.

This year has been a special one for Dhoni as he led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. In the final of IPL 2023 in May, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller.

The adorable video had already received 5.3 million-plus likes as of Saturday evening.

Dhoni, who has already retired from international cricket, will continue playing in the IPL. He will return for IPL 2024, as he announced after the completion of this year’s edition.

