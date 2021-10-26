De Kock’s stand on Black Lives Matter reason for not playing, says DK

South African opener Quinton de Kock’s absence from the team’s T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday (October 26) has raised a storm as former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik claimed that it was because of his stand on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Several teams, including India, have taken the knee or made gestures like hand on the chest in a show of support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

After South African team players adopted different stances for the movement, its board Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that it had asked all players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee”.

Also read: Pakistan’s win over India only the beginning, not end of the journey

Advertisement

The different stances had created a perception that there was disparity in the team or lack of support for the initiative.

But before the match with West Indies on Tuesday, CSA said de Kock made himself unavailable due to “personal reasons.”

“Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons,” CSA tweeted.

However, Dinesh Karthik pointed out that this was due to his stand on the BLM movement.

“Quinton de Kock not playing because of his stand on BLM movement,” Karthik tweeted.

Earlier too, in June, during a Test match against West Indies, de Kock had not taken the knee in support of the BLM.

Despite the different gestures, the players insisted that they as a team were not divided.

Although de Kock did not reveal reasons for his stance, he had then said that “I will keep it to myself. It’s my personal opinion.”

Noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle however sounded worried for de Kock.

“I fear we haven’t heard the last of the de Kock issue. I won’t be surprised if we don’t see him in a Protea shirt again.”

I fear we haven't heard the last of the de Kock issue. I won't be surprised if we don't see him in a Protea shirt again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

South Africa’s chequered history is a key reason why many believe it’s stance toward the BLM is significant.

CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo in a statement said: “A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us. Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.”

“South Africans were recently joined by people across the world in celebrating the 90th birthday of our revered Archbishop Desmond Tutu. What better tribute from the Proteas to an icon of the struggle for freedom in South Africa than to demonstrate we are working to fulfil his vision of a united South Africa,” he added.