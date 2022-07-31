CWG 2022: Mandhana hits whirlwind half-century as India outplays Pakistan

Chasing a modest target of 100 for a win, Shafali Varma (17) and Smriti Mandhana (63 not out) smashed 61 in 5.5 overs to leave the result in no doubt

Birmingham: India’s Smriti Mandhana single-handedly got almost two-thirds of the target as India outplayed Pakistan in the women’s T20 cricket match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (July 31).

After dismissing Pakistan for 99 in a match that was reduced to 18-overs a side, Smriti Mandhana scored unbeaten 63 off 42 balls to hand Pakistan an eight-wicket loss.

Also read: Short in height, tall in stature Mirabai stays focussed in battle with herself

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and decided to bat first. After the early dismissal of Iram Javed in the second over without the scoreboard having been disturbed, the other opener wicket keeper-batswoman Muneeba Ali (32) and Bismah (17) repaired the innings with a 50-run stand but once Sneh Rana (2 for 15) struck twice in the same over to dismiss Bismah and Muneeba, the Pakistan innings never recovered. Muneeba Ali was the highest scorer with a 32-run knock off 30 balls.

Advertisement

Radha Yadav (2 for 18) added to the damage as Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and Shafali Verma claimed a wicket each.

Chasing a modest target of 100 for a win, Shafali Varma (17) and Smriti Mandhana (63 not out) smashed 61 in 5.5 overs to leave the result in no doubt. Shafali left most of the strike to Smriti, who had eight fours and three sixes in a superb innings.

Also read: Inspired by Mirabai, Bindiyarani’s journey from taekwondo to weightlifting bears fruit

Sabbhineni Meghana, who arrived late to Birmingham after having contracted Covid back home, showed no ill-effects and scored 14 in 16 deliveries. When Meghana left, there were just six more to get and that was merely academic.

An India-Pakistan clash, especially in cricket evokes a lot of interest, as it did in Birmingham, which has a large South Asian population, this morning. But it was a fairly friendly clash with camaraderie and no acrimony either among fans or players.

𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑! Clinical with the ball & splendid with the bat, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 by 8 wickets in their 2nd Commonwealth Games match. 👏 👏 Vice-captain @mandhana_smriti smashes 63*. 🙌 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6xtXSkd1O7 #B2022 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MVUX3yFO4s — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022

Mandhana said, “In the last few years we have got a considerable amount of support from our fans. We all enjoy it when we play in front of a big crowd because it motivates you.

“Whenever there’s a catch taken, or a four or a six, the cheer is really special. I would like the fans to come out in big numbers for all our matches because it motivates the whole team. Our fans are amazing. Wherever we play, we feel at home.”

Also read: Another superstar in the making, Jeremy fetches 2nd CWG gold for India

The crowds had gathered at the Edgbaston Stadium despite the morning drizzle, which delayed the start and finalist reduced it to 18-overs a side. There were supporters of either asides clad in their team colours and shirts, but the enthusiasm of the fans and players was hard to miss.

Both India and Pakistan lost their respective opening Group A matches in a group format that will see the top two teams from their group make the semi-finals.

India will meet Barbados in their last Group match while Pakistan take on Australia, who have won one match, play their second against Barbados on Sunday evening.