CWG 2022: India ends campaign with 61 medals; ranked 4th in table

India finished fourth in the medals tally with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze and with a total of 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 that concluded in Birmingham on Monday (August 8).

Even though India couldn’t surpass its medal tally off 66 from the Gold Coast Games 2018, considering shooting was not included in this edition, it has been an excellent performance by the Indian contingent in the UK. India finished the last day by securing six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze).

India won 35 medals (13 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze) in the men’s category, 23 (8 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronze) in women’s and 3 (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) in mixed events.

Sindhu, Lakshya win

The Indian shuttlers were outstanding throughout the Games as they secured six (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) medals in the six categories with only mixed team missing out.

PV Sindhu started the final day by securing India’s first gold of the day by beating seasoned Canadian Michelle Li in straight sets (21-15, 21-13). Lakshya Sen showed grit to come from behind to beat the in-form Malaysian Tze Yong Ng in three sets (19-21, 21-9, 21-16).

In the men’s doubles gold medal match, the pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made light work of the English pairing of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13.

Gold for Kamal

Achanta Sharath Kamal has certified himself as a CWG legend after he secured gold in the men’s singles table tennis. This is his third gold medal of the Games and his fourth in total. Sharath has won a total of 13 medals in the Commonwealth Games. He beat Liam Pitchford of England in five games (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8).

Earlier, G Sathiyan had secured bronze in the men’s singles after beating Englishman Paul Drinkhall in a nail-biting encounter in seven games (11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11,10-12,11-9).

Hockey silver

The men’s hockey team could only settle for a silver as it was beaten by Australia 0-7. India could not settle in the game at any point as it succumbed to the relentless pressure by the Aussies.

Goals were scored by Blake Govers (9′), Nathan Ephraums (14′, 42′), Jacob Anderson (22′, 27′), Tom Wickham (26′) and Flynn Ogilvie (46′).

India came into the final on the back of some fine performances in the group stage as they beat Ghana 11-0, drew against England 4-4, beat Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1 followed by a 3-2 win against South Africa in the semi-final.