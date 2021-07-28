COVID scare: Seven players to miss Lanka series

The eight players have been ruled out because they had come in close contact with Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID on Tuesday

Seven players will miss the second T20 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 28) despite testing negative for COVID-19. They won’t play the third and final T20 match as well.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal will miss the match. The players have been isolated because they came in close contact with Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID on Tuesday.

This makes the team management’s task difficult as they will have to make do with the players available now. India has gone to Lanka with a 20-member team and five net bowlers in addition. All the net bowlers — Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh — have been included in the team for the coming two matches.

The second T20 could not be played on Tuesday (July 27) after all-rounder Krunal Pandya was diagnosed with COVID-19. It is, however, not known how long will Krunal Pandya will remain in isolation. India’s medical team will take a decision in this matter.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward (sic) by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said via a press release.