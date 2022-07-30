Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s schedule for Day 2, July 30

In table tennis at the CWG 2022, Indian women will face Guyana and Northern Island while in badminton, the mixed team plays Sri Lanka and Australia

On the second day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes will be seen in action in swimming, artistic gymnastics, badminton, and other sports.

Following is India’s schedule for Saturday (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. (All times IST).

Swimming

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3:06 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team Group play stage – Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)

India vs Australia (11:30 pm)

Boxing

Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

Over 66kg-70kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12 am)

Over 86kg-92kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am)

Squash

Men’s singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal (6:15 pm)

Women’s singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5:45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5:45 pm)

Table Tennis

Women’s Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

Men’s Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4:30 pm)