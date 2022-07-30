Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s schedule for Day 2, July 30

On the second day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes will be seen in action in swimming, artistic gymnastics, badminton, and other sports.
Following is India’s schedule for Saturday (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. (All times IST).
Swimming
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3:06 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics
Women’s team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)
Badminton
Mixed team Group play stage – Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)
India vs Australia (11:30 pm)
Boxing
Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)
Over 66kg-70kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12 am)
Over 86kg-92kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am)
Squash
Men’s singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal (6:15 pm)
Women’s singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5:45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5:45 pm)
Table Tennis
Women’s Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)
Men’s Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4:30 pm)