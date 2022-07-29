Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s schedule for Day 1 (July 29)

The Indian contingent will begin its Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 campaign on Friday, July 29, with a plethora of top stars set to feature on Day 1 of the competitions.
All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, which is up against Australia in the first group stage match.
Besides the women cricketers, India’s women’s hockey team will also start its campaign on Friday. The Indian eves put up an exceptional show at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the nation will have high hopes from Janneke Schopman’s team.
Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will also be seen in action on the opening day.
Following is India’s schedule for Day 1 of the competition at the CWG 2022 today (July 29). (All times IST).
SWIMMING
Kushagra Rawat – 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:11 pm)
Sajan Prakash – 50m Butterfly Heats (4:03 pm)
Srihari Nataraj – 100m BackStroke H (3 pm)
Kushagra Rawat – (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (7:07 pm)
CRICKET (Women)
India vs Australia- Group A Preliminary Round (3:30 pm)
BOXING
Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg Round of 32 (5 pm)
GYMNASTICS
Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif – men’s individual and team qualifying (4:30 pm)
Men’s team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)
HOCKEY
India vs Ghana- Women’s Group Stage (6:30 pm)
LAWN BOWLS
Tania Choudhary- Women’s Singles Sectional Play Round 1 (1 pm)
Chandan Kumar, Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain – Men’s Triple Sectional Play Round 1 (1 pm)
Chandan Kumar, Navneet Singh, Mridul Borgohain – Men’s Triple Sectional Play Round 2 (4 pm)
Tania Choudhary- Women’s Singles Sectional Play Round 2 (4 pm)
Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar- Men’s Pairs Sectional Play Round 1 (7:30 pm)
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni- Women’s Fours Sectional Play Round 1 (7:30 pm)
Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar- Men’s Pairs Sectional Play Round 2 (10:30 pm)
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni- Women’s Fours Sectional Play Round 1 (10:30 pm)
SQUASH
Anahat Singh- Women’s singles Round of 64 (11 pm)
Abhay Singh – Men’s singles Round of 64 (11:45 pm)
TABLE TENNIS
Men’s Team – Group 3 Match 1 (4;30 pm)
Women’s Team- Group 2 Match 1 (2 pm)
Women’s Team- Group 2 Match 3 (8:30 pm)
Men’s Team – Group 3 Match 3 (11 pm)
TRACK CYCLING
Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification (3:25 pm)
Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (4:12 pm)
Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (4:46 pm)
Men Team 4000m Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (9:50 pm)
Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (10:25 pm)
Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (10:33 pm)
TRIATHLON
Adarsh, Vishwanath – Men Final (3:31 pm)
Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (7:01 pm).
BADMINTON
India vs Pakistan – Group stage of mixed team event (6:30 pm)
