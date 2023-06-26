Chhangte is India’s Ronaldo, says football coach Stimac

“He (Chhangte) works so hard on a daily basis. You should make a movie about him as he's an inspiration for future generations," Stimac said.

Indian football team’s coach Igor Stimac has heaped praise on forward Lallianzuala Chhangte and said he is as important to the country as is Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to the world.

As India continue their campaign in the ongoing SAFF Championship, Stimac described Chhangte as “very special” and “proper role model”.

When asked about the 26-year-old Chhangte’s energy on the field, Stimac told Hindustan Times, “I would say Chhangte and also (Naorem Singh) Mahesh. The two of them are giving us now amazing options in the final third because they are very special players.”

He added, “Obviously, the season they had behind them helped and the faith the club coaches have in them went a lot way in them become more relaxed and creative on the pitch. To express themselves and just having them with the national team is great thing for us. And I praise everyone who was working with them, their talent, and mostly commitment.”

Further, he stated, “Chhangte is very, very important, if not the most important player for the future of Indian football because he’s a proper role model of professional football. Like Ronaldo in the world. That’s what Chhangte is becoming in India.”

Chhangte, a winger from Mizoram, had played for India Under-19 and Under-23 before making his senior debut in the SAFF Championship in 2015. Currently, he plays for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

He won the Golden Ball award in ISL 2022-23 season. He scored 10 goals and had six assists as Mumbai City won the ISL League Winners Shield.

This was not the first time that Stimac had spoken highly of Chhangte. Earlier this month, during the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 which India won, the coach had said a movie should be made on him.

“He (Chhangte) works so hard on a daily basis. You should make a movie about him as he’s an inspiration for future generations, who are coming up and knocking on the door of the senior team. They should learn from him what it takes to be a professional.

“People see him on Sundays scoring for Mumbai City, but they don’t see him the rest of six-and-a-half days working for that Sunday. We need to appreciate him, and I hope his run will continue,” Stimac said.

“He’s shoulder to shoulder with (Sunil) Chhetri. He has been with us from the very first day. And at the beginning of our work, we could clearly see that he was a boy who was very committed even though he was young. In all the initial tests we executed, he was among the top three. You can see now his professionalism, his hunger is providing results,” Stimac had told the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month.