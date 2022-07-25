Chess Olympiad in Chennai: India can win 3 medals, says Susan Polgar

The 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10 has attracted a record 187 countries, with 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women’s category

Even as the chess fever grips Chennai with the 44th Chess Olympiad being hosted at Mamallapuram, former women’s world champion Susan Polgar feels that the rising strength of Indian players makes them favourites to grab three out of the six medals at stake.

The event to be held at the Four Point by Sheraton from July 28 to August 10 has attracted a record 187 countries, with 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women’s category.

Also read: Chess Olympiad in Chennai: Teams, schedule, format and venue details

“The Indian women’s team has the best chance to grab the gold in the absence of Russian and Chinese teams,” said Susan, who catapulted to the top of the women’s rating list at just 15 years.

The Indian women’s team comprising Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni are seeded top for the first time and incidentally, they would be looking to clinch the first-ever medal for India in the women’s section.

Susan, who is one of the most decorated players with 12 Olympiad medals (5 golds, 4 silvers and 3 bronze) however feels that the star-studded US team given top billing is the favourite for gold.

Video: Chennai decks up for 44th Chess Olympiad

“This time their team has been strengthened by the addition of Levon Aronian and Dominguez as they already had Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So and Sam Shankland,” she said.

However, the India A and India B teams could walk away with the remaining two medals, feels Susan. If it can be recalled India’s best effort has been a Bronze medal at Tromso, Norway in 2014.

Also read: Chances of podium finish very high in Olympiad: India A team coach

Susan who was the official commentator at the 2013 World Championship match between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in Chennai gushes, “It is awesome that India, especially Chennai is hosting the Chess Olympiad. Chess enthusiasm in India is at an all-time high and hosting this event has provided many top young Indian talents the much-needed opportunity to gain a lot of experience.”

This time around Susan’s younger sister Judit Polgar will be the official commentator for the event.

Video: ‘My parents always encouraged me to play Chess’

India as the host could fielded an extra team in both sections but the registration of odd entries in both sections resulted in India being able to field six teams.

This means that 30 Indians are playing in the same edition of the Olympiad. Previously, at best 10 players played in the same edition of the Olympiad.

Also read: Chess Olympiad is lifetime opportunity for youngsters, says Anand