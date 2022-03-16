‘Biggest-ever sports event in India’: Chennai to host Chess Olympiad

The event was moved out of Russia after its war with Ukraine, and will be the second major global event of the sport to be held in India, after the World Championship match in 2013

The 44th Chess Olympiad, which was moved out of Russia after its war with Ukraine, will be organised in Chennai later this year, making it the second major global event of the sport to be held in India, after the World Championship match in 2013.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will see the participation of over 150 countries and the tournament will be the biggest-ever sports event to have happened in India.

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his Twitter page on Tuesday night. As per officials, Stalin gave the necessary approval to hold such a massive event in just five minutes.

The Chief Minister said this Olympiad would be a milestone in the history of the State.

Advertisement

“Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022,” Stalin said in the tweet.

Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world!#ChessOlympiad2022 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 15, 2022

“Its official now…. India will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai!” the All-India Chess Federation said on its Twitter handle.

Five-time world chess champion Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand said in a tweet, “Thank you once again! Chennai is ready to be the chess capital. Look forward to welcoming our friends from a far and showcasing Chennai , Tamil Nadu, its culture, people and its chess to the world. #ChennaiChessOlympiad2022”

Thank you once again ! Chennai is ready to be the chess capital. Look forward to welcoming our friends from a far and showcasing Chennai , Tamil nadu , its culture, people and its chess to the world. #ChennaiChessOlympiad2022@aicfchess @FIDE_chess https://t.co/n5HV0cirW9 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) March 16, 2022

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) had submitted a guarantee of $10 million (approx ₹70 crore) to FIDE to host the tournament. The Olympiad was moved out of Russia, after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event in which teams from some 190 countries compete over a two-week period. It was supposed to take place in Moscow from July 26 to August 8.

The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress.

Also read: Russia checkmated out of Chess Olympiad; India makes a move

The last chess event of such stature to come to India was the 2013 world championship clash between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, the current world No.1.

The invasion of Ukraine has led to a slew of sporting cancellations in Russia, with the International Olympic Committee urging member countries to ensure that no events are hosted by the country.

Stating that the organisers would have to race against time to hold this event in four months, Sanjay Kapoor, president of All India Chess Federation (AICF), said it would be held from July 26 to August 8.

Bharat Chauhan, secretary, AICF, told reporters here that the Chief Minister accorded approvals within five minutes and he had obtained the (sanction) letter within a few hours after initiating the discussion with the government officials.

He claimed that a sufficient number of rooms have already been blocked to accommodate the participants in Mahabalipuram

. “We will follow all COVID-19 safety norms stipulated by the government,” he replied to a question. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, who was present on the occasion, assured all help on behalf of the government in conducting the event

(With inputs from Agencies)