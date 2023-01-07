BCCI’s new selection committee named; Chetan Sharma remains chairman

The BCCI said it received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (January 7) announced the new all-India senior selection committee for the men’s team. Chetan Sharma has been retained as the chairman of the panel.

In a statement, BCCI said, “The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.”

The new selection panel comprises Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath.

Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Abbey Kuruvilla (West Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) were replaced.

“The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee,” the BCCI said.