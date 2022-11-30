BCCI serves conflict of interest notice to president Roger Binny

Binny has been asked to file a written response against the allegations by December 20

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has been served a conflict-of-interest notice by the board’s ethics officer Vineet Saran.

Binny has been asked to file a written response against the allegations by December 20.

According to complainant Sanjeev Gupta, Binny is conflicted as his daughter-in-law works for Star Sports. The television channel has home season media rights for Indian cricket.

Also Read: New BCCI chief Roger Binny brings dignity, experience, expertise to the job

Advertisement

Vineet Saran in a notice dated November 21, wrote: “You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of ‘conflict of interest’ on your part.”

“You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit,” he further wrote.

Roger Binny, 67, became the BCCI president in October, replacing Sourav Ganguly.

Also Read: Roger Binny elected BCCI president, takes over from Ganguly

World Cup winner Binny has played 27 Tests and T20 ODIs for India.