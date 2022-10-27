BCCI announces equal match fee for Indian men, women cricketers

Reacting to BCCI’s move, former India captain Mithali Raj said, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a historic decision on Thursday (October 27) by implementing equal match fees for both men and women Indian international cricketers.

The decision was announced by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who said that the board is implementing “pay equity policy” for contracted women players.

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in India Cricket,” Shah wrote on his Twitter handle.

As per the board’s new equal pay policy, India’s women international cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts.

Now, Indian women will be paid ₹15 lakh match fees for a Test while it is ₹6 lakh for an ODI and ₹3 lakh for a T20I.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” Shah said.

Reacting to BCCI’s move, former India captain Mithali Raj tweeted, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today.”