Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers: Which team will join India and Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2022 Twenty20 tournament is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (August 27) with Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the opening game in Dubai. However, the Asia Cup qualifiers are currently underway in Oman.

Four teams are battling it out in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers and only one side will qualify for the main tournament. Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates are playing in the qualifiers.

The qualifiers, which began on August 20, will end today (August 24). It is a round-robin format and currently, Hong Kong leads the points table with two wins (four points) from as many games.

On the final day, Wednesday, Singapore is playing against Kuwait while Hong Kong meets UAE later in the day. Singapore, after two losses in as many games, has been eliminated. All other three teams are still in contention.

If one or more teams are tied on same points then net run rate will be considered to decide the qualifier.

The team that qualifies for the main event will join India and Pakistan in Group A. In Group B, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are there.

Asia Cup 2022 final will be played on September 11 in Dubai.

Asia Cup groups, and fixtures

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier (TBD)

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Saturday, August 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Dubai)

Sunday, August 28: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

Tuesday, August 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Sharjah)

Wednesday, Aug 31: India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

Thursday, September 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Dubai)

Friday, September 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Sharjah) Super Fours

Saturday, September 3: B1 vs B2 (Sharjah)

Sunday, September 4: A1 vs A2 (Dubai)

Tuesday, September 6: A1 vs B1 (Dubai)

Wednesday, September 7: A2 vs B2 (Dubai)

Thursday, September 8: A1 vs B2 (Dubai)

Friday, September 9: B1 vs A2 (Dubai)

Sunday, September 11: Final (Dubai).