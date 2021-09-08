Ashwin in T20 World Cup squad; Dhoni joins Team India as mentor

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14 and will be hosted by India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the T20 World Cup late Wednesday. In a surprise move, the selectors brought back off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after four years. The 34-year-old last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017. Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have been axed.

Interestingly, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be India’s mentor at T20 World Cup to assist head coach Ravi Shastri.

Ashwin was included in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Advertisement

Kishan and Chakaravarthy have been rewarded for their consistent performance in the IPL and the few opportunities they got with the Indian team.

India will face Pakistan in the first match

Here is the team:

Virat Kohli (captain)

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Rahul Chahar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami

Reserve: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14 and will be hosted by India.

Also read: Indian coach Ravi Shastri tests COVID-positive, isolated with 3 others