Arjun emulates father Sachin Tendulkar; scores century on Ranji Trophy debut

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, took a giant step in his cricket career when he slammed a maiden first-class century in his Ranji Trophy debut.

The 23-year-old Arjun, representing Goa, smashed a century on Day 2 of his team’s Ranji Trophy tie against Rajasthan in Porvorim, emulating his father. Coincidentally, it was in December of 1988 – 34 years ago – that Sachin had scored a 100 on his Ranji Trophy debut as well.

Arjun, who bats left-handed, came to bat at No.7 and was batting on four of 15 balls at the close of play on Day 1 of the match.

Big partnership

On resuming the batting on Day 2, Arjun had a 200-run partnership with fellow centurion Suyash Prabhudesai. At the end of 140 overs, Goa had piled 410 runs with Arjun batting on 112 having struck 15 fours and two sixes.

Arjun had previously played white-ball cricket for Mumbai but he switched to Goa earlier this year to explore more opportunities.

Arjun made his Under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2018 where he played two unofficial Tests. Considered a bowling all-rounder, Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL but is yet to get a game. He was picked during the IPL 2021 auction but was ruled out due to injury. MI re-acquired him at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He played two matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020-21 and picked up two wickets against Manipur.

Switch to Goa

He switched to Goa in October and made a dream start. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, he returned with ten wickets in seven outings with an impressive economy rate of 5.69. He was Goa’s second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Arjun also played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season and finished as Goa’s leading wicket-taker, returning seven wickets in eight outings at an average of 32.37 and an economy rate of 4.98. He bowls at a decent speed in mid-130s.

Sachin Tendulkar had become the first Indian batsman to score centuries on Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy debuts in 1988. He had finished the season with 583 runs at an average of 67.77 which was the eight-highest overall.