NASA’s surprise: Find out what Hubble Telescope saw on your birthday

For more than 30 years, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has explored the universe 24/7. Hubble has made observations that have captured humanity’s imaginations and deepened our knowledge of the cosmos.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations over the course of its lifetime. Over 19,000 peer-reviewed science papers have been published on its discoveries, and every current astronomy textbook includes contributions from the observatory.

Exploring the universe every day 24/7 throughout the year, Hubble has also observed something on your birthday. And, you can find out what the Hubble saw on your birthday.

“Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means it has observed some fascinating cosmic wonder every day of the year, including on your birthday. What did Hubble look at on your birthday? Enter the month and date below to find out! Then share the results with your friends on social media using #Hubble30,” NASA said on its website.

It tweeted about the same. If you go to the link provided in the tweet posted by NASA, there is an option to select your birth date. Enter your birth date and the month and then click submit. What Hubble observed on your birthday will appear on your screen and then if you want you can share it on social media using the hashtag #Hubble30.

What did Hubble see on your birthday? 👀 Find out here & show it off: https://t.co/47M957f1hX Spoiler alert: Today’s image is of the Andromeda Galaxy, our next-door galactic neighbor… and by neighborly, we mean 2.5 million light-years away: https://t.co/zMpPXed2zq pic.twitter.com/ZybqqvNsyq — Hubble (@NASAHubble) July 26, 2022

In 1990, NASA launched Hubble Space Telescope aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, starting another revolution in astronomy. Developed as a partnership between the United States space programme and the European Space Agency, Hubble orbits 340 miles above Earth’s surface.

“Its gaze outward lies beyond the distorting effects of the atmosphere, which blurs starlight and blocks some important wavelengths of light from reaching the ground. This vantage point allows Hubble to observe astronomical objects and phenomena more consistently and with better detail than generally attainable from ground-based observatories.

“The telescope’s sensitive cameras and spectrographs can view objects as nearby and small as colliding asteroids to distant star-forming galaxies that date back to when the universe was only three percent of its current age. In fact, Hubble observations have played a key role in discovering and characterizing the mysterious dark energy that now appears to permeate space. Results like these have changed our fundamental understanding of the cosmos,” NASA said.

Hubble is named in honour of the trailblazing astronomer Edwin Hubble. The Hubble Space Telescope is a large, space-based observatory. Far above rain clouds, light pollution, and atmospheric distortions, Hubble has a crystal-clear view of the universe. Scientists have used Hubble to observe some of the most distant stars and galaxies yet seen, as well as the planets in our solar system.

According to the US space agency, telescopes have a particular range of light that they can detect. Hubble’s domain extends from the ultraviolet through the visible (which our eyes see) and into the near-infrared. This range has allowed Hubble to deliver stunning images of stars, galaxies, and other astronomical objects that have inspired people around the world and changed our understanding of the universe.

