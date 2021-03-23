ISRO-NIT to support space startups, researchers

The premium space organization will set up a ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, to carry out research and product development in space technology and applications

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is giving startups an opportunity to build applications and products that could be used in future space missions.

The premium space organization will set up a ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, to carry out research and product development in space technology and applications. NIT will extend its state-of-the-art laboratories, facilities and expert faculties to meet these objectives.

The incubation center is likely to benefit space startups mainly from the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand besides the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is also an opportunity for academia to collaborate with industries and contribute in this Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the space technology sector.

The key outcomes envisaged from the S-TIC include research and innovation in space technology, product development, prototype development, space startup and business incubation.

ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said, “Students and research scholars will execute real projects given by ISRO of NIT Rourkela taking guidance from expert faculties, mentors from ISRO and relevant industries.”

