Chinese flying car tested in Dubai; launch likely in 2-3 years

Finally realising the dream of mankind, so far confined to the realm of sci-fi films, a Chinese manufacturer of electronic vehicles has successfully tested the public flight of a flying car.

Named X2, the aircraft developed by Guangzhou-based EV maker Xpeng Inc, made its first public flight on Monday in Dubai, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic.

XPeng X2, is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world.

Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service.

Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021. The sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 km (80 miles) per hour.

Made up of premium carbon fibre and fitted with an airframe parachute, eight propellers – two at each corner – help lift the aircraft. The maximum flight time of the vehicle is 35 minutes.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or electric vertical take-off and landing, vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

The company says it may be able to sell it for commercial use in the next two to three years.

The pilot-less vehicles could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways. But the sector still faces major challenges, including battery life, air traffic control and safety, and infrastructure issues.

The company which plans to launch the car in international market, views Dubai as a prospective destination for the sale of the vehicle.

“It depends on how fast we can adapt the framework of commercialised urban flying. There will be more tests happening in Dubai, and then it will be commercialised,” Omar Abdullaziz AlKhan, the executive director for international offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry told the local media.