C-CAMP sets up µFab facility to help MedTech start-ups

µFab is a first-of-its-kind facility in the country aimed at providing holistic design, to pilot-scale production capabilities to entrepreneurs and innovators

The Department of Biotechnology’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has set up a national facility to address the commercialization gaps faced by the developers of microfluidics technologies and medical devices. This facility has been set-up with the help of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)’s National Biopharma Mission (NBM).

Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology and Department of Science and Technology, inaugurated the µFab facility, through an online event. It is a first-of-its-kind facility in the country aimed at providing holistic design, to pilot-scale production capabilities to entrepreneurs and innovators, to enable faster product-to-market.

The facility is envisaged to provide design and prototyping support to MedTech start-ups in developing low-cost, rapid, and point-of-care medical device solutions, with applicability in healthcare, both human and animal health. It is also geared to support serological diagnostic devices, which could be a huge boost for India’s budding COVID-19 molecular diagnostics sector.

Advertisement

Also read: Bengaluru-based start-up develops tech to eliminate airborne COVID-19

“We used to depend once on global infrastructure and global facilities. Today we can boast of state-of-the-art facilities here in India, which are at par with the global ecosystem. µFab at C-CAMP is a shining example,” Dr. Swarup said.

Dr. Swarup also said that to help the ecosystem grow from research to translation, and from product to commercialization, µFab will be a key factor in scaling up capabilities. “We are keen on not only meeting the nation’s demands but also to cater to global markets,” she added.

Dr. Subhra R. Chakrabarti, Mission Director, NBM, said, “National Biopharma Mission aims to boost biopharma infrastructure in India to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability. µFab will anchor crucial innovation developments in this area.”

The facility provides CAD design, flow simulation, prototyping, vacuum casting, injection molding, lateral flow assay printing, and packaging in CLASS10000 cleanroom facilities. It is currently in the process of acquiring ISO 13485:2016 and ICMED 13485 certifications.

“With µFab, we are expanding our infrastructure capabilities to further strengthen our push as the catalyst for world-class innovations in India,” C-CAMP CEO and Director Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed said.