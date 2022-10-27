T20 World Cup: India vs Netherlands: ‘Suryakumar is a complete package’

Senior cricket writer R. Kaushik analyses India's second successive victory in the tournament and talks about the big challenge that awaits Rohit and his men in Perth on Sunday.

India coasted to a 56-run victory over the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s on Thursday (October 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). This was India’s second win in a row after opening the campaign with a thrilling last-ball victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

India rode on half-centuries by captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to post 179/2 and then the bowlers tied the opposition down to 123/9.

In this podcast, Aprameya .C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R. Kaushik, who is at the SCG to catch all the action. Kaushik heaped praise on Suryakumar’s “outstanding” innings on a two-paced wicket and what this means to India going deeper into the tournament. He also talks about the big challenge that awaits India in Perth on Sunday (October 30) when the ‘Men in Blue’ face South Africa. Listen to the full podcast here.