T20 WC: India vs Bangladesh: How Rahul turned rain-hit game India’s way

After three wins from four games and sitting on top of the table, India has got a settled team and is high on confidence, says senior cricket writer R. Kaushik as he reviews the India vs Bangladesh match.

India prevailed over Bangladesh by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a Super 12 contest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). With this victory, India is on top of the Group 2 table with six points from four games.

It was a brilliant comeback by India after rain interrupted Bangladesh’s run chase of 185. KL Rahul’s direct hit to run out Litton Das proved decisive after Bangladesh was handed a revised target of 151 in 16 overs.

In this podcast, Aprameya .C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R. Kaushik, who covered the contest at the Adelaide Oval. Kaushik says Bangladesh panicked after the rain interval. He was full of praise for the way India won in tough conditions. He also spoke on Virat Kohli, who hit his third half-century of the tournament and became the leading run scorer in T20 World Cup history. Kaushik shares his thoughts on what is next for India, the areas the ‘Men in Blue’ need to improve on, how young Arshdeep Singh has delivered under pressure, and more. Listen to the full podcast here.