Spotify and the cost of being an independent musician in India

Independent artists from India struggle to make a livelihood with Spotify's harsh payout model

Spotify’s revenue model has made it tough for an independent musician, from India, to make money. According to Spotify’s payout model, a song with a million hits will only pay the artists ₹30,000. But most indie musicians don’t have a song with a million streams. A western indie artist ends up earning more than their Indian counterpart for the same amount of work.

The Federal journalists, Tunir Biswas and Pooja Das, spoke to Indian indie musicians to understand what they thought of Spotify’s revenue model.