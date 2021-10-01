Relation between COVID-19 vaccines and CD47 yet to be found: Dr. Sajeevan

According to Dr Sajeevan, the effect of Covid-19 vaccination on the CD47 protein level is yet unknown

Madhu Balaji
The Federal’s Madhu Balaji speaks to Dr. Chandni Sajeevan of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala, who is involved in COVID-19 support activities in the state. Dr. Sajeevan talks about the connection between CD47 protein levels and COVID-19 severity, vulnerable age group, and treatment.

According to researchers at the University of Kent, CD47 protein level plays a decisive role in COVID management. The rise in protein levels does not have a direct impact on obesity. However, it leads to high blood pressure. Dr. Sanjeevan said the relation between vaccination and CD47 protein is not established yet.

