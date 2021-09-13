Podcast: Why BJP picked ‘rookie’ Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat CM

Expect the unexpected when it comes to the BJP's choice of chief ministers. After springing a surprise in Karnataka, Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA, has been picked as Gujarat Chief Minister, a move few could foresee

In a conversation with Madhu Balaji, Puneet Nicholas Yadav, The Federal‘s New Delhi correspondent, explains why Patel was chosen, ahead of many seniors.

“This is clearly a move by the BJP to renew its bond with the Patidar community, which comprises 14 to 15 per cent of the population in Gujarat. They can influence the election results at a larger level,” says Puneet in this podcast.

Here is what Puneet’s analysis of the entire episode:

Do listen: