Vaccine controversy diplomatic in nature, not scientific: Dr Raman Gangakhedkar

This move would affect the ecomonic ties between both countries, says Dr. Gangakhedkar

The Federal’s Madhu Balaji speaks to Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former chief epidemiologist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on the issues surrounding the UK’s stance on Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield.

The UK had clarified that the travel restrictions on Indians are not because of the vaccine but the certification process through the CoWIN app.

In this podcast, Dr. Gangakhedkar explains the issue and says the approvals would be more diplomatic in nature than the science aspect.