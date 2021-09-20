Reopening of schools poses risk of long COVID-19 among kids: Dr Gangakhedkar

Dr Gangakhedkar elaborates on the factors that could have possibly increased the number of COVID-19 infections among children

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the past few days has raised an alarm among health professionals.

In this podcast with The Federal’s Madhu Balaji, former chief epidemiologist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Raman R. Gangakhedkar, elaborates on the factors that could have possibly increased the number of COVID-19 infections among children.

Commenting on vaccinating the children, Dr. Gangakhedkar states that ZyCov-D received emergency use authorization, but the state’s regulatory approvals are unclear. At a global level, inoculation of the Pfizer vaccine for children above the age of twelve years has gained approval in the U.S. and various other countries.

Dr. Gangakhedkar commented on the reopening of educational institutions and said that there should be a decentralized approach. It could pose a risk of getting long COVID-19 among children. Listen to the podcast here: