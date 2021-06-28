Podcast: Nobel Laureates, scientists appeal to Stalin on Neutrino Observatory in TN

The India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) will come up in Tamil Nadu on the steep slopes of the Western Ghats which provide ideal and stable rock conditions to build a large underground and safe cavern for long-term use.

The Rs 900-crore INO is an effort aimed at building a world-class underground laboratory to study fundamental issues in science.

The proposal for INO was initiated two decades ago by Indian High Energy physics researchers. The motivation was purely academic and not commercial and was part of the Indian scientific community’s sincere ongoing attempts at developing a deeper understanding of nature. But activsts have been opposing the project, saying “the project will affect the health of people” and the “tunnel-boring process could affect the safety of the 100-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam” — a claim repatedly refuted and rejected by the scientific community. Even the late APJ Abdul Kalam (former President and eminent scientist) wrote many articles elucidating the project’s positives, even for rural areas.

The project, set to come up in Theni district, is awaiting the Tamil Nadu government’s go-ahead despite stiff opposition from many quarters.

We spoke to Prof (retired) T R Govindarajan, Institute of Mathematical Sciences and former adjunct professor at the Chennai Mathematical Institute, who has joined a group of stalwarts from the world of science to make an earnest appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin.