Podcast: Fear in Afghanistan as Taliban seizes power after two decades

A podcast on the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and seizing power in Afghanistan after 20 odd years of fighting the Western-backed government

The inevitable takeover of the sprawling capital city Kabul by the Taliban had been in the making for some time now but the speed by which it was ultimately accomplished in a single day astonished the world. With their seizure of Jalalabad on Sunday early morning followed 12 hours later by their entry into Kabul the Taliban effectively took control of Afghanistan. Planes departing the airport in Kabul were filled with people fleeing the country. The fall of Kabul follows days in which one urban centre after another fell to the insurgents often with little or no resistance, leaving the government in control of nothing.

In the latest episode of The Federal podcast, Venkata Raghavan and KS Dakshina Murthy talk about the ongoing takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, the role of US forces in the war on terror and the chaos in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city.

