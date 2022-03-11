Next big state for AAP is Gujarat: Reuben Masacarenhas

Mascarenhas says that the win in Punjab will boost the morale of the cadre in Mumbai for the upcoming BMC elections

After the AAP’s big win in the Punjab Assembly polls, one of the key questions is – can it be a major opposition to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections? What’s next for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party?

In conversation with The Federal, AAP’s Mumbai Working President Reuben Masacarenhas said the party’s clean sweep in Punjab is a “morale booster” for the party and will have a positive impact on the cadre in Gujarat. The western state is slated to vote for a new government this December.

Also read: Bhagwant Mann’s people connect, Kejriwal’s Delhi model drew voters towards AAP

“The next big state for AAP is Gujarat,” Masacarenhas said. He also said the win in Punjab will boost the morale of the cadre in Mumbai for the upcoming BMC elections.