Indore Test review: What went wrong for India?

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik shares his thoughts on why India lost the third Test to Australia in Indore. He feels, among other things, India’s top order needs to deliver.

India was handed a rare Test defeat at home as Australia cruised to a nine-wicket victory in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore on Friday (March 3). However, India still holds a 2-1 lead in the four-match rubber.

With this win, Australia qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) while India must win the last Test starting in Ahmedabad on March 9 to make it to the final.

Where did it go wrong for India in Indore Test? Do Indian batters have enough skills to tackle the turning ball? What did Rohit Sharma say after the defeat? Here is the post-match discussion between The Federal’s Aprameya C and senior cricket writer R Kaushik. Listen to the full podcast here.