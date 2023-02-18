India vs Australia: Which way is Delhi Test heading after absorbing Day 2?

It was a "classic Test match day cricket", says senior cricket writer R Kaushik in this podcast as he shares his views on the second day's play that had several twists, turns, and controversy over Virat Kohli's LBW decision.

Australia has a 62-run lead after a fascinating day’s cricket on the second day of the second Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi on Saturday (February 18).

The day had everything – runs, wickets, controversy, aggressive stroke play, and more. The Test will now be decided in a second innings shootout as India, through Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin kept Australia’s lead to just one run in the first innings.

In this podcast, The Federal’s Aprameya C talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who shares his thoughts from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What target can India chase and win? Was Virat Kohli’s LBW verdict controversial? What India needs to do tomorrow? Listen to the full podcast here.