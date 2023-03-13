India vs Australia Test series review: How India won Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik dissects India’s 2-1 Test series win over Australia and tell us if this result will have an impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) final when the two teams meet again in June.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win over Australia after the fourth and final Test ended in a draw on the fifth day in Ahmedabad on Monday (March 13). The two teams will again face off in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London from June 7.

On the fifth and final day at the Narendra Modi Stadium, just two wickets fell and Australia was 175/2 in its second innings. Travis Head top-scored with 90 and Marnus Labuschagne was 63 not out.

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik who reviews Day 5 of the fourth Test, how the entire four-match series panned out, and the big WTC final. Listen to the full podcast here.