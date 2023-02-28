India vs Australia | Rahul or Gill: Who will play in Indore?

The third Test between India and Australia starts in Indore on Wednesday (March 1). The big question ahead of the game is whether the out-of-form KL Rahul will be dropped for Shubman Gill.
Australia, already 0-2 down in the four-Test rubber for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is without its regular captain Pat Cummins who has flown back home to be with his ailing mother. Steve Smith will lead the team instead.
A win in Indore will take India to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). To preview the game, in this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who is in Indore. Listen to the full podcast here.