Farmers’ trade Act and its impact on marketing reforms

The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, introduced in September 2020, aims to streamline agricultural marketing reforms. Rajib Sutradhar, economics professor at Christ University, talks to Madhu Balaji of The Federal about the FPTC Act, its impact on the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and price mechanisms.

In this podcast, Prof. Sutradhar elaborates on the procurement practices and the effects of FPTC on the same. He also highlights the price mechanisms and contentions of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).