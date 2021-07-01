Dr KC Gummagolmath explains why states need separate agri budget

Here's a podcast of The Federal's interaction with Dr KC Gummagolmath, director (Monitoring and Evaluation) of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management about the TN government's decision to have a separate budget for agriculture

The Tamil Nadu government recently announced a separate budget for agriculture to boost agricultural productivity and secure the livelihood of farmers in the state. Karnataka has already been presenting a separate budget for agriculture.

Speaking about the benefits of a dedicated budget for the farming sector, Dr KC Gummagolmath, director (Monitoring and Evaluation) of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management told The Federal’s Madhu Balaji that Karnataka, for one, had envisaged a holistic development in agriculture. The state’s emphasis on improving technology and integrated farming as well as focus on irrigation projects have helped it increase its food production, income and improve infrastructure. Gummagolmath said, when implemented a separate budget would also help states to address micro issues which otherwise may go neglected.