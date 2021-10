Touted to be more transmissible than the original Delta variant, this new mutation called “Delta Plus”—also known as the AY.4.2 mutation—has led to a sharp spike in cases across the UK recently.

With cases of such infections growing slowly but steadily in India over the past few weeks, The Federal speaks with medical experts in an effort to understand how much do we know about this mutation so far and what could be its potential impact if it turns out to be a breakthrough infection.